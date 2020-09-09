Innovo to take part in Innovate UK’s GBIP

September 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Innovo has been selected as one of 15 companies to participate in Innovate UK’s Global Business Innovation Programme.

The programme, delivered by Enterprise Europe Network, will span activities from September 2020 to July 2021.

It will focus on surface and underwater marine robotics systems and technologies.

During the programme, there will be two ‘Innovation Visits’ to Canada taking place in November 2020 and June 2021.

Each will consist of tailored site visits, introductions to key players, and exclusive networking opportunities with like-minded Canadian businesses.

In June 2021, selected applicants will benefit from the H2O: Home to Overseas Conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Between visits to Canada, winners will also get to meet with industrial and research organisations at International B2B matchmaking events.

Stefano Malagodi, managing director of Innovo, also commented:

“Being selected to participate in this Innovation Programme recognises our strengths in introducing innovative, cost-effective and reliable equipment solutions to global markets.

“We are excited to explore innovation opportunities in Canada. We are looking forward to showcasing our expertise and building partnerships with like-minded Canadian businesses to strengthen our international growth.”

Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation, funded by the UK government.

Canada has become one of the world leaders in engineering products and services suited to extreme harsh ocean environments, marine remote sensing technologies, and ocean observing systems.

More than half of Canada’s $30-billion ocean economy is in Atlantic Canada, including the key province of Nova Scotia.

Companies here benefit from the synergy between the private sector, academia and government in the region.

They have a broad range of marine robotics systems, technologies and expertise suited to both surface and underwater vehicle applications.

Through UK and Canada cooperation on technology and innovation, this GBIP offers opportunities for innovation and also international growth.