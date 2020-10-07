InterMoor Australia scores contract hat-trick

October 7, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

InterMoor, an Acteon company, has secured work on three different mooring projects in the Australian region.

InterMoor Australia recently mobilised mooring equipment for the upcoming Ocean Monarch’s drilling campaign for POSCO in Myanmar, the company informed.

The equipment includes 84 mm R5 mooring chain, 900T fibre rope inserts, subsea buoys, and 20T anchors.

The scope of work for InterMoor also includes the development of operational procedures and provision of mooring personnel to oversee the upcoming mooring installation and hook-up operations at the Shwe field.

The Myanmar contract follows InterMoor’s work for the COSL Prospector MODU offshore New Zealand.

The Acteon company supplied two full prelay mooring spreads consisting of anchors, chain, wire pennants, surface buoys, connecting links and other associated mooring jewellery.

InterMoor also developed operational procedures and provided mooring personnel to oversee the prelay mooring installation and hook-up operations.

The team provided guidance and operational expertise to the operator, Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU), along with Anchor Handling Vessels.

After the campaign, InterMoor completed the demobilisation of more than 4000 mT mooring equipment from New Zealand back to its base in Karratha, Western Australia, according to the company.

In parallel with these two rig-moving projects, InterMoor recently signed a five-year mooring consultancy services agreement with an Australian operator.

Intermoor is expected to provide mooring feasibility studies for both rig system and pre-lay mooring systems, site-specific mooring analysis, and detailed anchor holding capacity assessments, along various other related services.