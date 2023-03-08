International Seaways welcomes first dual-fuel LNG VLCC for charter with Shell

March 8, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

New York-based tanker company International Seaways has taken delivery of the first dual-fuel LNG very large crude carrier (VLCC) Seaways Endeavor.

Seaways Endeavor. Source: International Seaways (LinkedIn/Screenshot)

Seaways Endeavor is the first of three dual-fuel LNG VLCCs ordered by the company at South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in 2021. The remaining two vessels are also expected to be delivered this year.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago INSW to build three dual-fuel LNG VLCCs Posted: about 1 year ago

All three vessels will be managed by UK-based ship management company V.Group and deployed on seven-year time charters with energy giant Shell.

In addition to emission-reducing LNG-powered engines, the ships also feature optimised hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts, and rudder bulbs to further improve vessel efficiency.

Shubpreet Singh, MD of V.Ships UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome the Endeavor into our fleet. This newly built dual fuel vessel demonstrates both Seaways’ and V.’s commitment to sustainability and protecting our oceans.”

William Nugent, Senior Vice President, Head of Ship Operations at International Seaways, Inc. added: “International Seaways has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with V.Ships and I am confident that the Endeavor will be in safe hands going forward.”