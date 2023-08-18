In focus: Finding common ground to navigate energy minefield for carbon-free world

The heatwaves scorching the globe this summer have brought home the dangers of raging climate change woes. This combined with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and energy security concerns is forcing the world’s hand to rise to the occasion and tackle the challenges on the road to a more sustainable future. While no marching orders are in sight for the oil and gas sector, the energy and maritime industries are pulling out all the stops to curb emissions and decarbonise their operations.