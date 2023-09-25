QED Naval’s SubHub platform being towed to site in Langstone Harbour (Courtesy of QED Naval)
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Interview: To help boost confidence and give clear direction for tidal energy, UK government should set 1GW target for 2035
Premium

Interview: To help boost confidence and give clear direction for tidal energy, UK government should set 1GW target for 2035

September 25, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

As the head of one of the companies that was supported in the latest UK government’s contracts for difference scheme, Jeremy Smith deemed the auction’s results as ‘undoubtedly massive boost for the tidal sector’ which gave QED Naval and its subsidiary Mor Energy a real foothold in the tidal energy market. Cautioning however that the industry is still in its infancy, and that there is still a lot of work to be done, Smith has shared his thoughts on what should be done to accelerate the commercialization route for tidal energy industry in the UK.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now
Related news

List of highlighted news articles