Premium
Interview: To help boost confidence and give clear direction for tidal energy, UK government should set 1GW target for 2035
As the head of one of the companies that was supported in the latest UK government’s contracts for difference scheme, Jeremy Smith deemed the auction’s results as ‘undoubtedly massive boost for the tidal sector’ which gave QED Naval and its subsidiary Mor Energy a real foothold in the tidal energy market. Cautioning however that the industry is still in its infancy, and that there is still a lot of work to be done, Smith has shared his thoughts on what should be done to accelerate the commercialization route for tidal energy industry in the UK.
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Starter Trial
€ 0free for 4 weeks
Features
- Unlimited access for 4 weeks
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Popular
Monthly subscription
€ 6,50/ month
Features
- Pay monthly
- Monthly cancellable
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Yearly subscription
€ 66/ year
Save 15%
Features
- Pay yearly
- Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Already a member? Log in to MyNavingo
Checking permission...