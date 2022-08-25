Investigation underway after fatal accident at Keppel yard

August 25, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Investigations and thorough reviews are being conducted following a fatal accident at Keppel Shipyard in Tuas on Monday.

On Monday 22 August 2022 an incident occurred where a section of the quayside gave way causing two workers to fall into the sea and a crane to tilt to the side. Following the incident, one of the workers was rescued but the other worker was missing and Keppel worked with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Police Coast Guard on search operations.

On Wednesday morning 24 August the body of the missing subcontract worker who fell into the sea following the incident on Monday was found, a Keppel Shipyard spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and are rendering our full assistance to them. Keppel Shipyard values the safety and life of every worker and we deeply regret this tragic incident. We are working closely with the authorities to conduct thorough investigations and review.”

Migrant Workers’ Center (MWC), a non-government organisation dealing with employment practices and the well-being of migrant workers in Singapore, in a social media post on Tuesday shared its concerns over “yet another workplace accident”, adding it is a worrying trend.

“We are in the process of establishing contact with the worker’s employer, Kumarann Marine, to offer guidance and provide support to the injured workers,” the organisation added.

It is understood that a nearby vessel is SBM Offshore’s FPSO Prosperity, which is currently being prepared at the shipyard for operations on an ExxonMobil-operated project off Guyana.

As reported by Singapore’s The Straits Times on Wednesday, with Monday’s incident, at least two workplace accidents have taken place at the Keppel shipyard in Tuas this year.