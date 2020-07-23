Italy supports new unmanned ship development project

Italy’s region of Puglia has approved the Integrated Marine Remote Environmental Monitoring (MARIN) project with a total investment of about €6 million over three years.

Photo: Teseo I – Distretto Navtec/Fincantieri

As informed, the newly launched project proposes the conceptual definition of a multi-functional unmanned marine platform that integrates and coordinates aerial and underwater drones in a coastal monitoring scenario for environmental safety and littoral security operations.

The platform will be remotely managed through a control station and with the help of an advanced decision support system.

The enabling technologies will be developed and verified on field through sea tests on a Technological Demonstrator, which will consist of a package of sensors and control systems implemented on an existing naval platform with a length of about 20mt in order to allow remote monitoring and control from a ground operator station.

The activities related to the project will take place in Lecce under the coordination of Seastema, a Fincantieri Group company, and with the participation of RINA Consulting, Co.M.Media and the scientific collaboration of the University of Salento and Apphia.

Specifically, Seastema will develop the automatic control, decision support and sensor data fusion logics required to provide the tools for complete management and situational awareness of the vehicle to the remote operator.

According to Fincantieri, MARIN will allow Seastema to consolidate and further develop its technological expertise in the field of autonomous vessels with the goal to create in Lecce, thanks to the support of the Puglia Region and other partners, a center of excellence in one of the maritime sectors with the strongest growth prospects.

“We strongly believe in the development of unmanned ships and we are particularly proud to put our experience and know-how at the service of such a challenging project that could be the driving force and a boost factor for industrial innovation in the area and beyond,” Alessandro Concialini, CEO of Seastema, commented.