iXblue DriX USV done with work on first French offshore wind farm

May 5, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

iXblue has completed the bathymetric survey at the site of the Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm using its DriX uncrewed surface vehicle (USV).

The purpose of the bathymetric survey inspection was to verify the seabed conditions before the deployment of Jan De Nul Group’s jack-up vessel Vole au vent.

Relying on 4G and satellite communication, the operation, at the site located 20 kilometers off the West coast of France, was remotely conducted by the iXblue teams of surveyors from their remote control center in La Ciotat, South-east of France.

According to iXblue, the offshore conditions were challenging, with strong winds and side currents, as well as an obstructed site.

“From our experience deploying our DriX USV, we know that replacing traditional survey vessels with uncrewed platforms is key to delivering unmatched efficiency and data quality in complex environments such as offshore wind farms,” said David Vincentelli, head of iXblue Sea Operations division.

“We are very proud to be leading the way towards new remotely operated uncrewed operations, supporting our customers in this transition, and would like to thank Jan De Nul Group and EDF Renewables and its partner for their trust on this new project.”

The 480 MW Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, scheduled to be commissioned this year, is owned and developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a consortium of EDF Renouvelables, Enbridge, and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Vole au vent installed the first out of 80 GE Haliade 150-6 MW turbines at the site in mid-April.