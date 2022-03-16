iXblue ramps up DriX USV production to meet growing industry demand

March 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

iXblue is ramping up its production of DriX uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) to, as it says, meet the growing industry need for sea-proven autonomous platforms.

According to the company, the strong increase in order intake has led to reviewing the whole industrialization process for series production.

The aim is to strongly reduce lead time, resulting in quicker deliveries and availability of the DriX USV for customers, iXblue said.

“We would like to thank all our customers for choosing our DriX USV as they transition towards autonomous operations,” said Olivier Cervantes, VP Maritime & Autonomy at iXblue.

“DriX versatility, both in terms of mission types, and working environments, as well as its reliability and overall performance, has indeed translated into fast commercial success.”

iXblue states that there are over 20 DriX USVs in operation worldwide. The vehicles are designed to support hydrographic and geophysical surveys, water column analysis and subsea positioning operations from shallow to medium water depths.

The USV has already been acquired, deployed or trialed by governmental institutions such as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the Polish Navy, the French Hydrographic Institute (SHOM), and the French Research Institute for Ocean Science (Ifremer), as well as survey contractors and operators in the energy market such as TotalEnergies, Ocean Infinity, Sulmara and other rental companies such as Unique and WAMS.

