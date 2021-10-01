Japanese ink MoU for joint ops of cable-laying vessels

October 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Kokusai Cable Ship (KCS) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaborative operations of cable-laying vessels for the offshore wind market.

The two Japanese companies plan to jointly research commercial opportunities in new subsea cable-laying demand, mainly for offshore wind projects in Japan and throughout Asia.

MOL and its group company MOL Marine & Engineering (MOLMEC) are in charge of ship management and operation including supplying seafarers who have advanced skills to operate the dynamic positioning systems, while KCS is responsible for cable handling and laying operations.

KCS stated it was the first to launch a cable-laying vessel in Japan, the KDD Maru back in 1967. Since then, the company has been involved in the construction of some 70,000 km of subsea cables, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

MOL and MOLMEC have managed and operated a total of four KCS-owned cable-laying vessels, including the KDD Maru, for over 50 years.