Japanese power cable company pinpoints location for factory in Europe

September 14, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Japan-headquartered Sumitomo Electric has chosen the location for its planned power cable factory in Scotland, announced earlier this year as part of the company’s goal of expanding its business in Europe.

Source: Sumitomo Electric

Sumitomo Electric announced in April the plans to establish a power cable factory in Scotland which will supply cables for offshore wind farms and grid connections.

The Japanese company has now revealed that it is working on the concrete implementation of the plans and that the designated location of the envisioned power cable factory is the Port of Nigg.

UK’s King Charles III visited Scotland and toured the area of the port in the Highlands on 8 August and was welcomed by Masayoshi Matsumoto, Chairman and CEO of Sumitomo Electric, who explained the outline of the factory and the employment opportunities to be created in the area.

Speaking about recent company-related news in the area, Sumitomo Electric and its offshore installation partner Van Oord Offshore Wind UK became part of the Framework of Contractors to potentially deliver future subsea cable projects offshore Scotland, alongside NKT.