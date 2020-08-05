Japan’s Ecobunker Shipping launches LNG bunker vessel
Ecobunker Shipping, a Japanese owner and operator of LNG bunkering vessels, launched its first ship at the Fukuoka Shipbuilding yard.
The company, a joint venture between Uyeno Transtech, Sumitomo, Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation and the Development Bank of Japan said it held a naming and launching ceremony on Tuesday.
The Ecobunker Tokyo Bay is a multi-bunkering vessel capable of both ship-to-ship LNG and VLSFO (very low sulphur fuel oil) bunkering.
The 95.5 meter-long vessel is capable of holding 2.500 cubic meters of the chilled fuel. It also has a 1,500-cbm VLFSO tank capacity.
Ecobunker Shipping said it will further work on outfitting the vessel including installation of equipment and tanks.
The company has also pledged to continue promoting eco-friendly bunker fuel, also aiming to contribute in developing Tokyo Bay as one of the world’s leading LNG bunkering hubs.
With the consideration of COVID-19 pandemic, the naming & launching ceremony was held with a limited number of attendees.
