Japan’s Ecobunker Shipping launches LNG bunker vessel

August 5, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

Ecobunker Shipping, a Japanese owner and operator of LNG bunkering vessels, launched its first ship at the Fukuoka Shipbuilding yard.

Courtesy of Ecobunker Shipping

The company, a joint venture between Uyeno Transtech, Sumitomo, Yokohama Kawasaki International Port Corporation and the Development Bank of Japan said it held a naming and launching ceremony on Tuesday.

The Ecobunker Tokyo Bay is a multi-bunkering vessel capable of both ship-to-ship LNG and VLSFO (very low sulphur fuel oil) bunkering.

The 95.5 meter-long vessel is capable of holding 2.500 cubic meters of the chilled fuel. It also has a 1,500-cbm VLFSO tank capacity.

Ecobunker Shipping said it will further work on outfitting the vessel including installation of equipment and tanks.

The company has also pledged to continue promoting eco-friendly bunker fuel, also aiming to contribute in developing Tokyo Bay as one of the world’s leading LNG bunkering hubs.

With the consideration of COVID-19 pandemic, the naming & launching ceremony was held with a limited number of attendees.