JAX LNG refuels Sakura Leader with LNG

October 28, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

North America’s clean fuel supplier JAX LNG has completed its first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering of NYK Line’s pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Sakura Leader.

The company, a joint venture between NorthStar Midstream and Pivotal LNG, said that the refueling operation marked the vessel’s first LNG bunkering in the United States.

The PCTC received 800 metric tonnes of LNG from the Jones act LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral.

The barge has a capacity of 5,500 cubic metres and operates as an articulated tug-barge unit (ATB) along the coast of the southeastern U.S.

It is owned by Polaris New Energy, a subsidiary of Seaside LNG Holding, which took delivery of the vessel on 3 December 2021.

Related Article Posted: 6 months ago Clean Canaveral performs inaugural LNG bunkering in Florida Posted: 6 months ago

The company also worked with TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico for the possible use of the Clean Jacksonville LNG bunker vessel, and the US Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville to confirm the compatibility of both LNG bunker vessels during cargo loading conditions.

“We are honoured to have earned the trust and confidence to fuel Sakura Leader and to demonstrate our unique ability to serve NYK LINE,” said Roger Williams, Manager of JAX LNG and VP of Commercial LNG and Gas Development at BHE GT&S, the parent company of Pivotal LNG.

“We are grateful for the partnerships we’ve built with NYK LINE and JAX LNG and are honored to serve as the port of choice for this clean energy milestone,” said JAXPORT’s Director of Automotive Accounts Alberto Cabrera, who presented the ship’s captain with a maiden voyage plaque.

“Our on-dock and near-dock LNG fueling capabilities support the evolving needs of our customers as they work to make their supply chains more eco-friendly.”



JAXPORT is the only U.S. East Coast port offering on-dock and near-dock LNG fueling capabilities.

Sakura Leader is the first large LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built in Japan. The vessel, featuring a length of 200 metres and a width of 35.8 metres, was built at the Shin Kurushima Dockyard of Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co. The 7,000 CEU newbuilding was delivered to NYK in 2020.

