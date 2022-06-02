JDR orders Arcadis Ost 1 cable hang-off systems

June 2, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Vos Prodect has won a contract with JDR Cable Systems to supply the cable hang-off systems for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm in Germany.

Vos Prodect will deliver the sealed cable hang-off systems by the end of the second quarter of 2022, securing the subsea power cables to the top of the monopile and offshore substation.

According to the company, the benefit of using its cable hang-off system is that it requires minimal installation time and even inexperienced users are able to install the temporary hang-off clamps in under one hour.

”We are happy to be supporting JDR Cables once again with a challenging project,” said Cagatay Aygar, technical sales manager at Vos Prodect Innovations.

“We have grown to be the leading cable hang-off system supplier by servicing the best global cable manufacturers with full support at all stages of the projects, including a strong focus on after-sales service. Thanks to our long-standing relationship with JDR, we can deliver the hang-off systems flexibly and quickly.”

Arcadis Ost 1 is being developed by Parkwind Ost at a site located 19 kilometers off the German island Rügen in the Baltic Sea.

JDR will supply 45 kilometers of 33kV inter-array cables for the project, while Global Offshore is in charge of the installation.

The 257 MW offshore wind farm will comprise 27 MHI Vestas V174-9.5MW turbines set to be operational by late 2023.

