Jebel Ali Port welcomes giant HMM boxship

September 9, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Earlier this month, DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port welcomed HMM Gdansk, one of the world’s largest container vessels which is now on the return leg of its maiden international voyage between the Far East and Europe.

DP World/Jebel Ali Port

The 29,964 HMM Gdansk is one of twelve vessels ordered by South Korea’s carrier HMM from Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine & Engineering (DSME) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The ship was completed by DSME in June 2020, according to data provided by VesselsValue.

Flying the flag of Panama, it features a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61 metres.

The giant boxship arrived from DP World’s London Gateway at the port before sailing to Singapore, its next call in a journey that began in Busan, South Korea on 29 June, with calls at Yantian, Hong Kong, Hamburg, Rotterdam and Antwerp.

Jebel Ali is one of the few ports in the Arabian Gulf region that can accommodate mega vessels with the capability to handle ten at a time. It has a total handling capacity of 22.4 million TEU.

“We are honoured to welcome HMM Gdansk and her crew, who are steadfastly plying the global shipping routes to keep essential trade flowing. It’s something we could closely identify within DP World, especially as our teams kept critical supplies such as food and medicines moving smoothly through Jebel Ali during the recent lockdown,” Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, commented.

“Our early investment in digital technology and automation ensured we faced minimal disruption at Jebel Ali Port. We employ today’s frontline technologies like robotics, automation, Internet of Things, Big Data, virtual reality and cybersecurity to build and sustain our efficiencies,” he added.

As an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by logistics facilities, Jebel Ali Port plays a vital role in the UAE economy. It is a gateway for over 80 weekly shipping services, connecting more than 150 ports worldwide.