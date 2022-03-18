Jiangnan orders GTT tank design for PIL’s new LNG-fueled containerships

March 18, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipyard Jiangnan has ordered GTT tank design for four very large LNG-fueled container vessels on behalf of Pacific International Lines (PIL).

GTT received this order from Jiangnan for the vessels that will be able to carry 14,000 containers each. The shipyard ordered this on behalf of Pacific International Lines, a shipping line in Asia.

On 4 March 2022, PIL said it signed the contract with Jiangnan for these vessels. The vessels will have dual-fuel engines which can run on both LNG or low sulfur fuel oil. The ship quartet will also be equipped with an ammonia intermediate ready fuel tank, making it possible to retrofit the vessels.

The LNG fuel tank of each vessel will offer a capacity of 13,800 cubic metres. It will also feature the Mark III membrane containment system.

These tanks will include unique features; aiding in a potential conversion of these vessels to ammonia. Therefore, PIL will have greater operational flexibility in case of changes in environmental regulations.

In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance, GTT will help PIL through the first LNG-fueled project. This includes commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations.

Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator. PIL will also have the HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance available.

The ships will also feature the “GTT Digital” platform.

Jiangnan will deliver the containerships between the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025. When delivered, the vessels will become the largest container vessels in PIL’s fleet and the first units in the fleet to run on LNG.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, declared: “We are convinced that LNG is the solution of choice to reduce the shipping industry’s carbon footprint. The ammonia compatibility of the vessels ordered also offers greater flexibility and demonstrates GTT’s continued commitment to securing ship owners’ investments in a context where they must constantly adapt to environmental regulations.”