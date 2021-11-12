MAN ES to provide propulsion system for Essberger’s dual-fuel chemical tankers

November 12, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions has secured an order for HyProp ECO propulsion solution to power four dual-fuel chemical tankers owned by Hamburg-based tanker operator John T. Essberger.

In May this year, John T. Essberger signed final agreements with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng Co. Ltd to build four 6,600 dwt stainless steel parcel chemical tankers with options for an additional four vessels.

These four tankers will be equipped with integrated HyProp ECO propulsion solution from MAN ES. The order includes options for an additional four vessels while the confirmed units are scheduled for delivery from mid-2023.

MAN Energy Solutions will provide the solution in association with Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA), in which it has a 40% stake. AKA specialises in power supply, energy management and drive systems for marine applications.

“We worked hard to build the case that a fully-integrated MAN solution built around the MAN HyPropECO system would better fulfill the owner’s requirements in terms of increasing energy efficiency and are very glad to have won this order. The scope of supply also matches MAN Energy Solutions’ desire to increasingly become a supplier of complete solutions,” Lex Nijsen, Vice President and Head of Marine Europe, MAN Energy Solutions, said.

“This MAN propulsion system allows for a straightforward system integration that will make these newbuildings among the most efficient and low-emission in their class,” Dejan Golub, New Building Manager, John T. Essberger, added.

The new vessels will be optimised in terms of hull design and equipment, resulting in a significantly improved energy efficiency of at least 30% and will have the ability to use a shore-power connection during cargo operations, according to the company.

The core components of the propulsion system, like the converter unit, are designed to be used in multiple ways, such as for operating the PTO when the propeller runs on the combinator curve, but also to drive the bow-thruster or to supply the ship with shore-power.

Furthermore, the system offers an emergency propulsion mode with the same converter used as PTH starter. This intelligent layout enables all components to be kept as small as possible. Similarly, integrated bypasses avoid losses in the power electronics when not in use.

The new ships will be operated by E&S Tankers, a joint venture between Essberger and Stolt Nielsen. In 2020, John T. Essberger announced plans to invest significantly in a new fleet of modern ships to trade within their core trades: Northwest Europe, Baltic and the Mediterranean.

The newbuilding project is being subsidised by the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of the implementation of the German government’s Mobility and Fuel Strategy (MKS).