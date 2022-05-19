K Line opens vehicle terminal powered by renewable energy
Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and compatriot logistics and supply chain company Daito Corporation have started the operation of K Line’s first dedicated finished vehicle terminal powered by renewable energy.
Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal, located in Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama, was inaugurated in April 2022.
It has a pier length of 350 metres, with a sea depth of 15 metres. Featuring a total yard area of approximately 153,500 square metres — including berth area, the facility can accommodate around 8,000 units.
On 5 April, Ivory Arrow, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) operated by K Line, made its first call at the terminal.
Ten days later, an opening ceremony took place.
As explained, the terminal is used not only as an export and transshipment base for finished vehicles (new and used vehicles) but also to handle a wide variety of vehicles such as break-bulk cargoes by utilizing a work facility with a large roof in the terminal in order to meet a variety of needs.
In addition, the terminal will use electric power generated from renewable energy sources with virtually zero CO2 emissions.
The terminal will procure 100% wind-generated renewable energy from blockchain-based electricity traceability service of Minna-Denryoku operated by UPDATER Corporation.
The eco-friendly terminal operation is in line with the company’s ESG strategy. Last November, K Line revised a part of its long-term environmental guideline and set a new target for 2050 as “the challenge of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions”.
Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: