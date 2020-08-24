K Line’s LNG-fuelled car carrier launched in Japan

August 24, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

K Line’s new LNG-fuelled car carrier was launched at Tadotsu Shipyard, part of Imabari Shipbuilding Group, on 31 July 2020.

Image Courtesy: K Line

As informed, construction is currently ongoing with estimated delivery within the 2020 fiscal year.

The 73,800 GT ship was ordered by the Japanese shipping major in 2018 as a next-generation car carrier with a reduced environmental footprint.

The car carrier features a dual-fuel diesel engine ME-GI with an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) to apply with NOx Tier III. Auxiliary engines are also dual-fuel diesel engines that conform to NOx Tier III in gas mode. The auxiliary engine with a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR) is designed to meet NOx tier III requirements even in diesel mode, offering flexibility in the choice of fuel, K Line explained.

Earlier this year, the newbuilding received its LNG fuel tanks.

Able to carry about 7,020 vehicles, the vessel has a length of 199.9 metres and a width of 37.2 metres

The shipbuilding project is said to be part of K Line’s activities aimed at promoting and contributing to UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In line with this, the company aims to improve its CO2 emissions efficiency by 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2008 levels.