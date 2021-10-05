Kawasaki Heavy bags new LPG-fuelled gas carrier order from Eneos Ocean

October 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipbuilding company Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has received a shipbuilding contract from compatriot energy company Eneos Ocean Corporation to build liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (LAG) carrier powered by LPG fuel.

As disclosed, the 86,700 cbm gas carrier will be equipped with two separate cargo tanks to carry LPG and LAG at the same time. It’s length will be 230 meters and depth 21.90 meters.

Another feature is the greater capacity of the cargo tanks as compared to conventional carriers, which was achieved without significantly changing the vessel’s length, breadth, or other main specifications.

“Fueled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG (which significantly reduces the emission volumes of sulfur oxides [SOx], CO 2 , and other pollutants in the exhaust gases as compared to marine fuel oil), the vessel meets SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 regulations, which are scheduled to adopt stricter CO 2 emission standards in 2022,” according to the company.

Kawasaki Heavy plans to complete the construction of the vessel at its Sakaide Works in 2023.

The new contract follows the Eneos’ order for 86,700 cbm gas carrier placed a month ago.

In the future, Kawasaki Heavy plans to develop and build more LPG-fueled LPG carriers and other commercial vessels that meet environmental standards, as well as to develop other eco-friendly marine technologies.