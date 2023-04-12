KCC joins Sustainable Shipping Initiative

April 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has become the latest shipowner to join the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI).

The SSI is an initiative that brings together companies and organisations that share the same goals to improve the sustainability of the shipping industry in terms of social, environmental, and economic impacts.

Ranging from NGOs to shipowners, charterers, banks, and classification societies, SSI members work toward the milestones laid out in the Roadmap to a sustainable shipping industry.

Initially launched in 2016, the Roadmap was updated in 2020 to reflect the continuous changes in the maritime landscape and ensure its ongoing relevance.

The updated Roadmap is a call to action, increasing ambition to respond to the global challenges and trends expected to affect the industry in the coming decades.

It consists of six areas: Oceans, Communities, People, Transparency, Finance, and Energy. Each area has its own set of objectives, desired outcomes and interrelated milestones to be achieved along the industry’s sustainability journey.

KCC is committed to the transition towards low-carbon shipping and is steadfast on exceeding IMO’s current 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

The company strives to solve maritime inefficiencies by maximising the utilisation of its fleet of combination carriers to minimise ballast between laden voyages by consecutively switching between dry and wet cargo shipments. It is furthermore implementing a comprehensive energy efficiency programme across its fleet using new technology.

Furthermore, the company plans to introduce its first zero-emission vessel by 2030.

“The complex sustainability challenges that shipping faces today require collaborative, multi-faceted solutions that address environmental, social and socio-economic concerns,” Andrew Stephens, SSI’s Executive Director, said.

“We welcome Klaveness Combination Carriers to the SSI community and look forward to learning from their current initiatives spanning across safety, the ship lifecycle, and energy efficiency, which are in line with SSI’s current work programmes. By working with KCC, we hope to influence and shine a light on actionable changes the sector can make, amplifying the positive impact of company actions for a more sustainable future.”

“We are pleased to join as members of SSI and share in the strong ambitions of SSI to improve sustainability in our industry by strengthening seafarers’ rights and wellbeing, promoting transparency and accountability, and speeding up decarbonisation of shipping. We believe collaboration with other like-minded companies across the shipping industry is key to succeeding with these ambitions and look forward to KCC’s active participation in SSI together with SSI’s other esteemed members and secretariat,” KCC’s CEO, Engebret Dahm, commented.