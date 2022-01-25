KCC to trial Yara Marine’s add-on propulsion automation system

January 25, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian shipping company Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has entered into an agreement with compatriot shipping equipment provider Yara Marine Technologies to install an add-on propulsion automation system aboard two pilot vessels.

MV Bakkedal, one of the pilot vessels to receive the solution; Source: KCC

Under the agreement, KCC will install Yara’s FuelOpt solution aboard its two vessels MV Bakkedal and MV Bantry. The pilot vessels will receive the equipment and commission the system over Q2 2022.

As described, the solution controls the vessel’s propulsion based on the commands set from the bridge and adapts the propulsive power to changing environmental conditions. Operating with steady and predictable shaft power, the system uses data from fuel flowmeter, shaft power meter, speedlog, weather signals, and other signals on board to enhance a vessel’s operational efficiency.

Pending a successful outcome, KCC may decide to install the FuelOpt solution on the full CABU fleet over the next one to two years.

The initiative aims to further assist the vessel and crew with an automated tool enabling the control of key operational parameters: power, fuel consumption, and vessel speed.

At the same time, it is a part of KCC’s ongoing efforts to improve fleet efficiency and deliver sizeable cuts in CO2 emissions from its operations.

According to the company that operates eight CABU and eight CLEANBU carriers, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.

In other company-related news, KCC recently signed a contract of affreightment with South32 Marketing, a subsidiary of Australian mining and metals company South32, for shipments of caustic soda to South32’s Worsley Alumina refinery located in Western Australia.

The six-year agreement establishes a framework for how KCC and South32 will work together to deliver further reductions in carbon emissions associated with South32’s caustic soda ocean freight to Australia.

