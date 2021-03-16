Keppel wraps up topsides lifting on SBM’s Liza Unity FPSO

March 16, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Singapore’s Keppel shipyard has reached a major milestone in the construction of the SBM Offshore-owned Liza Unity FPSO with the completion of the topsides lifting campaign.

Liza Unity FPSO; Source: SBM Offshore

The China-built Fast4Ward FPSO hull arrived in Singapore in January 2020. In November 2020, Keppel started the topside integration phase on the FPSO.

SBM Offshore reported on Tuesday that the topsides lifting campaign for the Liza Unity FPSO was recently completed.

As detailed by the FPSO operator, over 26,000 tons of topsides were lifted in position at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore, since the vessel came out of dry-dock in October of last year.

All efforts are now focused on further progressing and completing the integration activities and gradually ramping-up the onboard commissioning activities, SBM Offshore added.

The FPSO Liza Unity represents SBM Offshore’s first Fast4Ward design, benefitting from the standardization of the project’s execution plan and using a fully completed and commissioned MPF hull, which sets the benchmark for future FPSO projects.

The project continues to target the first oil in 2022 in line with client planning.

Once completed, the FPSO will be deployed at ExxonMobil’s Stabroek offshore block in Guyana and become Guyana’s second FPSO in production.

The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day. It will also have an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,600 metres and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The Liza field is located in the Stabroek block some 200 kilometres off Guyana. ExxonMobil is the operator with a 45 per cent interest in the block. Partners Hess and CNOOC hold 30 and 25 per cent interest respectively.