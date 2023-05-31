KHI, DNV to cooperate on calculating GHG emissions in liquefied H2 supply chain

May 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) has joined hands with classification society DNV to work on visualisation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the international liquefied hydrogen supply chain.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)

As informed, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the study of specific method to calculate CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions of the supply chain of liquefied hydrogen from production to utilization.

Considering the current situation, Kawasaki will take the initiative in establishing a specific and concrete methodology to assess GHG emissions throughout the liquefied hydrogen supply chain,

Specifically, the firm will use DNV’s knowledge in third-party assurances of GHG emissions and marine transportation.

“We believe that this initiative to visualize the low-carbon intensity of the liquefied hydrogen supply chain would pave the way for the development of a digital platform for information disclosure, the acceleration to mature hydrogen trades and markets, and the widespread deployment of low-carbon hydrogen,” the partners noted.

As the reduction of GHG emissions becomes an urgent global challenge, “hydrogen”, the clean energy that does not emit GHG when used, is gaining a great deal of attention.

KHI emphasized that from he perspective of energy security, it is essential to procure hydrogen from various resource-rich countries in addition to domestic production.

At the same time, hydrogen is required to achieve low GHG emissions in each phase including production, transportation, and storage towards a decarbonized society, with accurate GHG emissions accounting along the supply chain.

To pursue its net-zero goals, KHI established the Sustainability Linked Loan Framework Template and in accordance with the principles, set future targets regarding the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago KHI opts for sustainable financing as it eyes large LH2 carrier by 2026 Posted: 5 months ago

Under the template, KHI has set a number of sustainability performance targets connected to the creation of a hydrogen supply chain. Specifically, the company wants to work on the commercialization of the construction of the first large liquefied hydrogen carrier by 2026.

The firm has already obtained approval in principle (AiP) for the design of the vessel from compatriot classification society ClassNK.