ClassNK grants AiP to KHI for large liquefied hydrogen carrier 

April 28, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese classification society ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a large liquefied hydrogen carrier (LH2 carrier) developed by local shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Right: Tatsuya Motoi, Executive Officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Left: Toshiyuki Shigemi, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK. Courtesy of ClassNK

Hydrogen is expected to be used as a clean energy source to realize a decarbonized society as its burning does not emit CO2.

To contribute to the maritime transportation of hydrogen and usage for marine fuel, which is anticipated to expand its use worldwide, ClassNK has worked on the establishment of necessary standards and certification.

Last December, ClassNK added Suiso Frontier, the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), to its register.

What is more, in May last year, ClassNK issued an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of the cargo containment system (CCS) with a capacity of 40,000 cbm class per tank developed by Kawasaki for use on a large liquefied hydrogen carrier.

Further to this AiP for CCS, ClassNK has issued AiPs for cargo handling systems (CHS), which are key design elements of the vessel, and dual-fuel main boilers that use hydrogen boil-off gas as fuel, respectively.

The classification society also examined the integrated design of a 160,000 cbm large liquefied hydrogen carrier equipped with four of the above-mentioned cargo containment systems and issued AiP to confirm its feasibility as a ship.

Based on those three AiPs for CCS, CHS and dual-fuel main boilers issued already and the verification of the ship arrangement, hull structure/ stability, power generation/ distribution system, and the comprehensive hydrogen fire protection and extinction philosophy, it is confirmed that large-scale hydrogen transportation with this design is possible to realize, according to ClassNK.

