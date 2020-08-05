Klaveness Combination Carriers takes delivery of 4th CLEANBU newbuilding

August 5, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA has taken delivery of the MV Baleen from New Yangzi Shipyard in China, the fourth of a total of eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers.

Klaveness said that the start of trading of MV Baleen will be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine regulations impacting the mobilization of the crew.

The vessel is scheduled to load her first cargo of caustic soda during the 2nd half of September.

The first vessel from the batch, MV Baru, was delivered in January, the second, MV Barracuda, in late July, while the third ship from the series, MV Barramundi, was delivered in September 2019.

The CLEANBUs have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo, in line with the IMO’s 2050 targets of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from shipping.

With the delivery of the MV Baleen, Klaveness Combination Carriers will operate a fleet of 13 combination carriers. KCC has fixed-price options to contract an additional four CLEANBUs for delivery in 2022.