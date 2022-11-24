Klaveness Digital, ZeroLab roll out emissions monitoring solution for dry bulk shipping

November 24, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Norwegian technology company Klaveness Digital has teamed up with ZeroLab, Torvald Klaveness’ subsidiary, on an emissions monitoring solution that is measuring emissions from global dry bulk shipping.

The monitoring solution was recently added as a service to the CargoValue platform, a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that provides industrial companies with a digital twin of their seaborne supply chain, marrying industry expertise and technical know-how to mitigate carbon risk in supply chains across all main shipping segments.

“In dry bulk we’ve expanded fast and are now serving major global accounts in aluminium, grain and mining to name a few,” said Klaveness Digital Managing Director Aleksander Stensby.

The platform tracks greenhouse gas emissions generated by every freight shipment, using calculations based on satellite data, vessel particulars and actual behaviour. This complements and corroborates on the data coming into CargoValue from vessels reporting their actual emissions.

“Quality data is the backbone of the digitalization movement, with demand coming not only from customers, but also investors and other stakeholders. Working with us allows charterers to take action now on accurately measuring, assessing, and benchmarking their Scope 3 emissions,” adds Stensby, arguing that the industry needs to follow the example of the first movers and drop the “wait and see mentality” often linked with zero fuels or regulatory agenda.

whose team has led the development of ‘Emissions’, is pleased to see more customers realize the value of accurate monitoring.

“As a shipping company we are taking action on our own emissions and helping other companies do the same, we want to create value every step of the way,” said head of ZeroLab Morten Skedsmo.

ZeroLab’s team uses the insights and applies their expertise to instruct charterers on potential emission reduction strategies, as up to 30% of emission reductions can be achieved through improved operational efficiency.

“As well as quantifying supply chain emissions and assessing how they align with established frameworks for ESG compliance and industry initiatives such as the Sea Cargo Charter, CargoValue enables collaboration with stakeholders in real-time to build transparency. Some customers have incorporated their global operations and spanning hundreds of supply chain stakeholders into the platform,” Stensby said.

“Digital transformation, leveraging intelligent, cost-effective ways to complement work done by humans is key for survivability and profitability. With our platform of services providing end-to-end commodity visibility, we can act as an extension of customers’ own supply chain function and guide them on their digital journey towards resilience and long-term sustainability,” he concluded.