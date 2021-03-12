Konecranes: 15 new eco-efficient hybrid RTGs for PAC

March 12, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

By January 2022, Ports America Chesapeake (PAC) will have 15 new hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes from Konecranes to expand operations and reduce diesel emissions at Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal.

As explained, the new equipment will not only reduce the terminal’s environmental impact but also improve efficiencies — significantly increasing the current RTG container handling capacity.

Ports America is the largest terminal operator and stevedore in the United States, operating in more than 33 ports and 70 locations in North America. Its Seagirt Marine Terminal is currently handling an annual volume of just over one million TEUs and, due to a boost in e-commerce, continues to break monthly container handling records.

The contract with Finnish crane manufacturer, signed in January 2021, is a part of the terminal’s expansion investments focused on ensuring the terminal is equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to support future growth.

“As we anticipate additional e-commerce growth and numbers to continue to rise at the Port of Baltimore with the expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel, we are committed to finding sustainable expansion solutions, like our partnership with Konecranes,” Bayard Hogans, Vice President of PAC.

“This partnership reflects Ports America Chesapeake’s commitment to the environment, safety, and sustainable growth.”

The new RTGs are an important step in the terminal’s long-term plan to have fully electric operation and zero tailpipe emissions. They build upon Seagirt’s current fleet of RTGs and will replace older equipment.

The crane manufacturer said it will deliver the new RTGs, which will be remotely operated and equipped with a number of operator and safety-enhancing smart features, in three batches starting in Q1 of 2022.

“Ports America Chesapeake has set a goal for reducing its carbon emissions in the years to come, and I’m pleased that we were able to meet their requirements for operational flexibility and eco-efficient operations,” Mario van den Heuvel, Director of RTG Product Line, Konecranes Port Cranes, said.

On 10 March, Konecranes received another order from Denmark. The country’s Port of Kalundborg has ordered an eco-efficient Model 7 Konecranes Gottwald mobile harbor crane to meet expected container and general cargo demand at its newly developed New West Port.