Back to overview
Home News Unlocking Digital Potential in Offshore Wind

Unlocking Digital Potential in Offshore Wind

Technology
May 5, 2025, posted by Offshore-Energy.biz

The offshore wind industry stands at a pivotal moment. With the growing global demand for renewable energy, the sector must evolve beyond traditional installation methods to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability. While technological advancements have driven down costs through larger turbines and better engineering, digitalization remains an untapped resource

Harnessing data-driven insights, automation, and system integration can revolutionize offshore wind installation, enabling the industry to scale more effectively and navigate market challenges.

The Need for Digital Transformation
One of the key barriers to greater efficiency in offshore wind installation is the industry’s reliance on manual processes and fragmented data management. Many operations still depend on paper-based tracking, limited automation, and siloed data, leading to inefficiencies and increased operational risks. To bridge this gap, digital transformation must become a priority.

Despite the increasing focus on digitalization across industries, the offshore wind sector has been slower to adopt these changes. Historically, efforts have primarily been concentrated on making turbines larger, leading to cost reductions. However, installation processes have remained relatively unchanged, with a continued reliance on human intervention. By integrating digital tools, the sector can achieve greater automation, improving data accessibility, transparency, and ultimately, operational efficiency.

Overcoming Industry Challenges Through Technology
This shift toward digitalization is crucial in an industry that faces increasing pressure from both economic and regulatory challenges. The offshore wind sector is growing rapidly, yet macroeconomic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and rising material costs are affecting project viability. Additionally, the regulatory landscape remains complex, with stringent environmental and operational requirements that demand greater transparency and accountability. By adopting digital solutions, companies can streamline processes, reduce downtime, and optimize resource allocation—key factors in maintaining profitability and sustainability.

A Step Toward Digitalization
A prime example of how the industry can move forward is the adoption of GustoMSC’s digital solutions by various leading players in offshore wind farm installation, amongst them Cadeler, Shimizu, Penta Ocean, DEME and Fred Olsen. They have recognized the need for a smarter, more integrated approach. By leveraging GustoMSC’s suite of digital tools—including remote access, data delivery, data visualization, and Operator Support System applications —they are enhancing their operational efficiency and enabling real-time decision-making.

Designed by GustoMSC, Shimizu’s Blue Wind installation jack-up is equipped with GustoMSC’s jacking systems and telescopic crane. The equipment is set for efficient digital operations, enhancing the overall performance of the jack-up.

The Role of Data, Automation, and System Integration
The collaboration between GustoMSC and these leading players is a testament to the tangible benefits of digital solutions in offshore wind. GustoMSC, a part of NOV, has long provided advanced technology and engineering expertise for offshore operations, and its digital services are now playing a crucial role in transforming wind installation. With a growing portfolio of eight customers and connected systems on 14 mobile offshore units, GustoMSC is demonstrating how digital innovation can unlock new levels of efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness in offshore wind projects.

Beyond vessel optimization, digitalization has the potential to reshape the entire offshore wind ecosystem. By embracing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, operators can collect and analyze data to improve predictive maintenance, optimize logistics, and enhance crew safety. Automation can also drive greater standardization across projects, reducing variability and increasing overall reliability in installation procedures.

Regulatory and Economic Pressures Driving Change
While Europe remains a leader in offshore wind development, the region still faces hurdles in fully integrating digital technologies. Factors such as regulatory constraints, lower levels of venture capital investment in digital infrastructure, and a skills gap in the workforce present challenges to adoption. Addressing these barriers requires collaboration across policymakers, industry stakeholders, and technology providers to create a more favorable environment for digital transformation.

Effective data management in offshore operations involves more than merely collecting data
Denes Zsiga – engineer Digital Solutions GustoMSC

Building a More Connected and Efficient Future
The offshore wind industry’s path to a more sustainable and competitive future lies in embracing these types of digital advancements. Companies that invest in integrated data management and automation will be better positioned to scale efficiently, manage operational risks, and contribute to a cleaner energy landscape. By following the example set by GustoMSC and these leading players, the industry can move beyond legacy systems and fully realize the potential of digital transformation in offshore wind installation. 

For more info:
www.nov.com/gustomsc/digitalsolutions  

Contact

GustoMSC
E     [email protected]
I      www.nov.com/gustomsc

Note: The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles