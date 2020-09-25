Kongsberg Digital seals strategic digitalisation partnership with MAN

September 25, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Kongsberg Digital, part of Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg, and Germany’s engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions have entered into a strategic digitalisation partnership in an effort to accelerate the rate of digitalisation in the maritime industry.

Image Courtesy: Kongsberg Digital/MAN

With this move, the duo formalised the memorandum of understanding signed in October 2019.

As informed, the first project undertaken by the partnership will be to deliver joint digital infrastructure to Höegh Autoliners.

The agreement to collaborate in developing digitalisation solutions for the maritime sector came about as the two companies realized that their separate efforts in this space were complementary. Kongsberg Digital’s recently launched Vessel Insight – a new, cost-efficient data infrastructure solution for the maritime market – is said to be a match with MAN’s PrimeServ Assist digital solution for optimization of engine use and maintenance.

Vessel Insight captures contextualized data from vessels and fleets for use in value generating applications for ship owners and operators, so by integrating the data from PrimeServ Assist will be able to provide a more holistic picture for the majority of vessels with MAN two-stroke engines on board.

With the two companies collaborating on a common data infrastructure, clients are expected to benefit from interfacing with one system instead of many, automated data integration, and a larger selection of digital solutions. This will make the digital transformation faster and more cost-efficient for customers in the maritime sector, according to Kongsberg and MAN.