Kongsberg LARS for Ocean Infinity Armada
- Innovation
Kongsberg Maritime has signed its first contract for an ROV launch & recovery system (LARS), specifically designed to handle remotely operated vehicles from unmanned vessels.
The contract comes from Ocean Infinity, who will install the system on its Armada fleet of robotic ships.
Kongsberg ’s LARS is part of a system design to eliminate the need for people at sea while carrying out subsea operations.
This innovation enables the deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) by teams based onshore.
The system uses a pure electric drive system, making it more environmentally sustainable and also reducing the need for maintenance.
Launch & recovery will happen through the moon pool, with the release and capture of the ROV occurring beneath the sea surface.
This eliminates the possibility of damage to the ROV from impact with the vessel hull., Kongsberg explains.
Also, another benefit is that launching and recovery can be carried out in higher sea states.
Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, executive vice president, Deck Machinery & Motion Control, Kongsberg Maritime, said:
“The new LARS benefits from a unique combination of our advanced subsea technologies, reinforced with years of accumulated offshore expertise.”
“We believe this will be a game changer. The cost of ROV operations can be drastically decreased through use of this system.
“We expect to see more companies transition to using unmanned vessels to reduce operational costs and increase safety.”
