Kongsberg sees growth in shuttle tanker business despite pandemic

November 13, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

During 2020, Norway-based marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime won contracts for twelve of its shuttle tanker concepts, with a value totalling over NOK 400 million ($43.7 million).

Shipyards in South Korea and China are building the vessels, which are destined to operate between offshore installations and onshore plants in Norway, Brazil, Canada and China.

Kongsberg Maritime’s shuttle tanker concept. Image by Kongsberg

As explained, common to all vessels is the integration of advanced, fault-tolerant, automated onboard systems and solutions to optimise operational efficiency, safety, reliability and sustainability. To this end, the new vessels will be equipped with a full complement of products from all divisions within Kongsberg Maritime, including Dynamic Positioning & Manoeuvring, Propulsion & Engines, Sensors & Robotics and Deck Machinery.

“This abundance of shuttle tanker orders would be good news at any time,” Brynjulv Standal, Vice President Offshore Global Sales and Marketing, Kongsberg Maritime, said.

“To achieve these figures in 2020 with the additional challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic is nothing short of remarkable. We are delighted to support what is clearly an active and growing market.”

“Investing now in our integrated shuttle tanker concepts, encompassing smart energy management strategies and fewer service requirements, will greatly improve fleet performance, leading to an ongoing, long-term reduction of OPEX and a simultaneous reduction in emissions.”