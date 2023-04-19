Kongsberg sets up separate business area for ocean space mapping

April 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Kongsberg has established a separate business area for its robotics and sensor technology called Kongsberg Discovery, designed to map and monitor ocean space.

Source: Kongsberg

Sensors and Robotics, previously a division under Kongsberg Maritime, is now being separated and established as a separate business area.

“Sustainable management of the oceans requires knowledge and data about the health of the oceans, while critical infrastructure above and below water is an important prerequisite for sustainable development,” said Geir Håøy, Kongsberg CEO.

“Together with the rest of Kongsberg, Kongsberg Discovery can develop new solutions and technology with significant growth opportunities within fisheries, marine research, marine operations, ocean-based energy production and infrastructure monitoring that the world needs.”

According to the company, the new business area has more than a thousand employees located in Horten, Trondheim and Oslo in Norway, in addition to offices in Spain, the UK, the USA, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia.

Kongsberg Discovery will be led by Martin Wien Fjell, who has held several management positions in Kongsberg over the past ten years and has since 2017 led Global Customer Support in Kongsberg Maritime.

In 2022, Kongsberg Discovery delivered revenues of NOK 2.998 billion and reported more than NOK 3.5 billion in order intake. As of the first quarter of 2023, Kongsberg Discovery will report separate financials.

“I look forward to developing Kongsberg Discovery, the fourth business area in Kongsberg. Kongsberg Discovery encompasses extensive and world-leading technology within hydro acoustics, robotics, inertial navigation, positioning, laser, radar, and communication, blended with deep application know-how and software and by establishing Kongsberg Discovery as a separate business area, our ambition is to facilitate further growth based on this core competency,” Fjell said.