Kongsberg to digitalise Island Offshore’s 26-vessel fleet

September 16, 2021, by Melisa Cavcic

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of Kongsberg has signed a contract with Island Offshore to digitalise its fleet of 26 offshore service vessels with the company’s Vessel Insight cloud data infrastructure solution.

The software solution was launched in 2019 and this is one of its largest contracts, according to Kongsberg.

Andreas Jagtøyen, the executive vice president of Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Digital commented on the collaboration with Island Offshore: “We look forward to working closely with them to deliver and further develop solutions that can give them a competitive advantage in the market, as well as helping them to achieve their goals for safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

Once they install this infrastructure, Island Offshore will be able to use a common platform to collect all the data from its fleet. The company will have the ability to compare operational data from all vessels to reduce emissions and fuel consumption by using the collected data to benchmark its vessels and enable advanced decision support tools. The reporting process automation will also be facilitated with this software.

Kongsberg has already connected four vessels in Island Offshore’s fleet to the Vessel Insight platform. The vessels are using the Kongsberg Maritime Vessel Performance application and MARESS, which is a partner application from Yxney Maritime and can be found via Vessel Insight’s Maritime Ecosystem. In a short span of time, this has enabled the move to automated reporting from the previous manual one. Therefore, Island Offshore has now decided to arrange the installation of the platform for the remaining vessels in its fleet.

Trond Hauge, the technical manager of Island Offshore explained: “By collecting all data on one common platform, we gain a correct and efficient starting point to analyze our operations and compare all the vessels in the fleet. In this way we can share experiences between the vessels and ensure that we operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while at the same time making our fleet even more sustainable by reducing fuel consumption. With increasing demands for reporting, moving from a manual to an automated reporting process will save us a lot of work.”

The Vessel Insight platform captures and aggregates quality data in a cost-effective and secure way by providing a vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure, according to Kongsberg Digital. It provides APIs, vessel-specific dashboards and data analysis tools, and enables access to fleet overview.

In recent news, Kongsberg Digital agreed to collaborate towards accelerating digital solutions and transformation for Shell’s well delivery and performance. The oil major has used Kongsberg’s real-time data products in its global wells portfolio for several years.