Kongsberg to supply four autonomous vessels for marine ecosystem monitoring

March 18, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Kongsberg Maritime has reached an agreement with Norway’s Institute of Marine Research (IMR) for the supply of four autonomous vessels that will be used for marine ecosystem monitoring.

Kongsberg Maritime’s Sounder USV (Courtesy of Kongsberg Maritime)

The scope of supply includes two Kongsberg Maritime Sounder USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) and two KONGSBERG AUVs (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles), which will form the practical basis of the institute’s long-term strategy to develop the monitoring and management of marine environments and resources.

The four autonomous vessels will be equipped with Kongsberg’s new Blue Insight, a cloud-based ecosystem designed to facilitate remote instrument operation, data visualisation and smart management of oceanographic and meteorological data.

Infrastructure for automated classification of fish through machine learning is a key feature of the delivery, consolidating the long-running partnership between Kongsberg and the IMR towards the goal of implementing seagoing drones for ecosystem management.

The Kongsberg AUVs are scheduled for delivery in 2021, with the USVs following in the late summer/early autumn of 2022.

Sissel Rogne, CEO of IMR, said: “We are seeing a wide range of changes in our coastal and ocean ecosystems – and these changes happen fast. In response to this, we must streamline and increase our management efforts.

“To obtain this we need innovative and reliable partners, and the cooperation with Kongsberg Maritime is therefore vital to us. Their USVs and AUVs will initially work alongside our traditional research vessels in an ‘armada strategy,’ but will subsequently operate more independently as we expand our plans”.

Tonny Algrøy, Sales Director, Ocean Science, at Kongsberg Maritime, said: “This delivery builds upon decades of collaborative work with the IMR to create innovative solutions for ocean ecosystem monitoring, and the addition of smart platforms plus a new E-infrastructure solution is a logical next step in this shared history”.

The AUVs are depth-rated to 1,500 metres and are equipped with a powerful payload for environmental monitoring and seabed mapping.

The IMR USVs will be equipped with a full EK80 wideband system accommodating ADCP functionality, similar to the setup on their existing research vessels.

Importantly, control and navigation of both AUVs and the Sounder USVs can be handled just by a single interface, according to Kongsberg.