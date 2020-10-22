Korea Shipbuilding gets AIP for liquefied hydrogen carrier design

October 22, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and its shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) have received approval in principle (AIP) for the design of a large commercial liquefied hydrogen carrier.

The AIP — described as the world’s first for this vessel type — has been granted by the Korean Register of Shipping (KRS) and the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR).

Image Courtesy: KSOE

As explained, the approval paves the way for the shipbuilder to begin accepting orders for liquefied hydrogen carriers in the future.

The 20,000 cbm vessel was jointly developed by KSOE, HMD and Hyundai Glovis, a Seoul-based logistics company and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

Specifically, the ship can carry large quantities of hydrogen after reducing its gas-state volume by 1/800 and then liquefying it under minus 253 degrees Celsius.

The AIP comes almost eleven months after the world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier was launched in Japan. The 8000-ton unit is owned by CO 2 -free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association (HySTRA), formed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Iwatani Corporation (Iwatani), Shell Japan Limited, and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) in 2016, with the aim of promoting hydrogen as a fuel source.

According to the Hydrogen Council, hydrogen represents a central pillar of the energy transformation required to limit global warming. It can play several major roles in this transformation and one of them is decarbonizing transportation. Namely, hydrogen can be considered as a possible solution for future zero-carbon marine vessels as it offers the highest energy content per mass when compared to other fuels, high diffusivity and high flame speed.

The market for hydrogen and hydrogen technologies is estimated to be worth $2.5 trillion by 2050, creating 30 million jobs globally and taking up 18% of final energy demand, Hydrogen Council said a report.