Korean shipyards order GTT tank design for 3 new LNG carriers

November 26, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) have ordered the tank design for three new LNG carriers from French containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of HHI

HHI will build two of these LNG carriers, while HSHI is constructing the third one. The Korean shipyards are doing so on behalf of a European ship-owner.

The ships will each offer a capacity of 174,000 cubic metres.

The LNGC tank will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system. GTT will also provide the associated engineering services to assure the best service quality.

The shipyards will deliver the vessels in the third quarter of 2024.