Korea’s first subsea cable laying vessel launched

LS Cable & System (LS C&S) has held the launching ceremony for what is said to be Korea’s first subsea power cable laying vessel.

The ceremony for GL2030 was held on 21 April at Donghae Port in Gangwon-do, where LS Cable & System’s subsea cable factory is located.

LS C&S said it is planning to enhance its submarine cable construction capacity and preemptively prepare for the offshore wind business which is growing rapidly every year, in Korea and overseas.

GL2030 will be used in domestic projects in the first half of this year and is anticipated to participate in overseas construction projects in the future.

“We have had many difficulties in the past in terms of scheduling, etc. because we rented cable laying vessels from overseas. Directly operating a cable laying vessel will reduce construction time and also improve the accumulation and expertise of our construction know-how in the future,” the South Korean cable manufacturer said.

GL2030 will be assigned to work on an offshore wind project in the Southwest Sea for a month starting in May.

The vessel will connect a submarine cable spanning approximately 7 kilometers between Hwawon-myeon, Haenam-gun and Anjwa-do, Sinan-gun in Jeollanam-do – a system integration to transmit power generated from the project to the mainland in the future.

