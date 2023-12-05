KPI OceanConnect performs LNG bunkering op for SFL’s new car carrier

December 5, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Marine energy solutions provider KPI OceanConnect, in cooperation with Titan Clean Fuels and SFL Corporation, has completed the first LNG bunkering operation for SFL’s newly built car carrier Emden.

Courtesy of KPI OceanConnect

The LNG bunkering operation took place in the Port of Emden, KPI OceanConnect informed on December 5.

According to Jesper Sørensen, Global Head of Alternative Fuels and Carbon Markets, KPI OceanConnect, 3,000 cubic meters of LNG was supplied to the vessel during this operation. This also marked the company’s inaugural LNG deal for a car carrier.

Michael Schaap, Commercial Director, Titan, commented: “Demand for LNG is rising as it is becoming a mainstream fuel since it is widely available today and enables ship operators to reduce emissions now. This operation highlights our commitment to consistently serve our clients as a trustworthy provider of cleaner fuels and we look forward to continuing to enhance our LNG and bio-LNG bunkering capabilities as the market grows, enabling us to supply (bio)LNG to even larger vessels.”

The car carrier Emden was delivered to SFL on September 12, 2023. The LNG dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier was built by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International Co. (GSI) under the shipbuilding contract from 2021.

It has a total length of 200 meters, a width of 38 meters, a design draft of 8.6 meters, and a design speed of 19 knots. It has 13 decks and can carry about 7,000 cars. Two of the decks can be loaded with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The ship is designed with an LNG/ fuel dual-fuel propulsion system, with an endurance of up to 15,000 nautical miles.