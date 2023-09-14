SFL welcomes first LNG dual-fuel PCTC from GSI

September 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Guangzhou Shipbuilding International Co. (GSI) has delivered the first liquified natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) to Bermuda-based ship owning and chartering company SFL Corporation.

SFL Corporation

As informed, the company delivered the car carrier Emden on 12 September. The ship was designed by the Shanghai Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

It has a total length of 200 meters, a width of 38 meters, a design draft of 8.6 meters, and a design speed of 19 knots. It has 13 decks and can carry about 7,000 cars. Two of the decks can be loaded with hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The ship is designed with an LNG/ fuel dual-fuel propulsion system, with an endurance of up to 15,000 nautical miles.

With this in mind, the company expects that the vessel will meet EEDI 3 requirements introduced by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

To remind, in 2021, SFL Corporation ordered two new dual-fuel 7,000 CEU car carriers that will be chartered out to an unnamed European automobile manufacturer.

In August that same year, SFL placed an order for two additional dual-fuel car carriers.