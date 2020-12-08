KR issues new membrane-type LNG carriers class rules

December 8, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Korean Register (KR) has developed new class rules revising the existing structural rules for membrane-type LNG carriers.

Courtesy of KR

The new class rules apply the concept of EDW (Equivalent Design Wave) based on direct load analysis to determine structural arrangements and scantling that meet the structural strength, buckling and fatigue strength criteria for various load scenarios, and re-verify it by applying direct structural analysis.

The newly developed rules cover not only the general sizes of LNG carrier but also the ultra-large LNG carriers – the 210,000 to 266,000 cbm (Q-Max) by analyzing and reflecting the motion characteristics of these vessels.

The new rules have also been developed to fully comply with the IGC Code (International Gas Carrier code), KR said in its statement.

In order to test and improve the rules, KR has conducted an impact analysis on an LNG carrier working in collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, and Samsung Heavy Industries.

As a result of verifying the rules for the latest design of 170,000-cbm class membrane-type LNG ship, each shipyard also evaluated the rules as highly competitive rules in terms of structural safety and optimized design.

It is anticipated that the structural design time for LNG carriers will be drastically shortened through the inclusion of the new rules in KR’s structural scantling and strength evaluation program ‘SeaTrust-HullScan’, which is already widely used by many design companies and shipyards.