KR, KRISO team up on eco-friendly ship tech development

January 21, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean classification society Korean Register (KR) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) to develop technologies for green ships.

As informed, the duo will work together on the technology development and commercialization of eco-friendly ships.

Photo: KR

Under the MoU signed earlier this month, both organizations will jointly conduct projects, including:

survey and discovery of demand for eco-friendly technology in shipbuilding & ocean engineering;

establishing a mid-to-long-term eco-friendly technology roadmap for shipbuilding & ocean engineering;

joint development and distribution of core technologies necessary for the shipping industry;

joint participation in national R&D projects and technical support.

“As international environmental regulations have been strengthened, development and commercialization of green ship technologies are indispensable for our customers and the maritime industry,” Hyung-chul Lee, Chairman of Korean Register, commented.

“KR will provide technologies and resources to make further progress in eco-friendly technologies through collaboration with KRISO.”