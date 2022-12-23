Kraken Robotics makes top executive changes

December 23, 2022, by Edin Neimarlija

Kraken Robotics has appointed Greg Reid as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), marking a leadership transition in the Canadian company.

Greg Reid (Courtesy of Kraken Robotics)

Greg Reid will be replacing the founder and the current president and CEO, Karl Kenny, who will assume the role of executive chairman.

Reid joined Kraken more than seven years ago as a chief financial officer, and later assumed the position of CEO in 2019.

According to Kraken Robotics, Reid’s new appointment will become effective as of 1 January 2023.

Greg Reid, president and CEO at Kraken Robotics, said: “I am honored to move into the president and CEO chair at Kraken, and to continue to build upon the success that Karl, the management team, and employees have driven in the ten years since he founded the company. With big challenges such as national security and the global energy transition, Kraken has the technologies and people to help our customers protect and power the world.”

Karl Kenny, the company’s executive chairman, added: “The decision to step aside from daily operations was one of the most difficult of my career, but it is the right one. This is good for the company and our shareholders as our organization is delivering strong performance across all units and is positioned for continued success. I have the utmost confidence in Greg to lead Kraken as the company’s next president and CEO.”