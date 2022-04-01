KSOE bags $450M order for 2 LNG carriers

April 1, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has secured an order for the construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Illustration. Courtesy of KSOE

The order, valued at KRW 545.8 billion (about $448.1 million), has been placed by an undisclosed European shipowner.

The agreement was signed on 31 March 2022. Under the deal, the LNG carrier pair will be constructed at KSOE unit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard.

The vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 9 June 2025, KSOE said in a stock exchange filing.

No further details on the contract have been shared.

The Korean shipbuilder has so far this year won orders to build 70 vessels, representing about 41 percent of its $17.44 bllion annual order target.

