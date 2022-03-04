KSOE wins order for 3 LNG carriers, 6 boxships

Photo: KSOE

March 4, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE) has received orders for nine vessels amounting to almost $1.3 billion.

On 3 March 2022, KSOE said it won a deal to build three liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for an unnamed European shipping company. The deal is worth KRW 847.3 billion.

The 200,000 cbm ships will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard and are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2025.

What is more, KSOE’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries received a contract from an undisclosed shipping firm from Asia for the 8,000 TEU containerships.

The boxships are slated for delivery by 31 December 2024.

KSOE has so far this year won orders for a total of 54 vessels worth $6.1 billion.

