Langh Tech exploring carbon capture onboard ships

December 16, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

In view of the upcoming CO2 emission regulations, Finland-based green tech company Langh Tech has started researching the possibility of carbon capture onboard vessels.

Image Courtesy: Langh Ship

The first tests have been successfully performed onboard one of the vessels operated by Langh Ship, Lang Tech’s sister company, utilizing the existing Langh Tech hybrid scrubber.

As informed, Langh Tech has conducted several preliminary tests of capturing CO2 emitted by a vessel’s main engine by the means of using an existing Langh Tech closed loop SOx scrubber system.

In the tests, additional alkali was added to the scrubber closed loop process water in order to provoke a reaction between the alkali and CO2, effectively capturing the CO2 from the exhaust gas into the process water. The setup of tests was limited by the capacity of the existing alkali pump, but positive results were observed even with only a slight increase in the alkali dosing.

At the main engine load of approximately 85%, a 5% increase in alkali dosing (over normal level) was able to reduce the measured CO2 emission by 3,3%. At 40% main engine load, a CO2 emission reduction of nearly 7% was observed.

During the tests, the alkali consumption remained at a reasonable level, and the effect of this on the operating expenses of the vessel would remain feasible, the company said.

According to Langh Tech, the results of the tests are regarded as a tentative proof of concept and additional tests with further increased alkali feed shall be conducted to verify this.

“The CO2 capture feature could be applied to any Langh Tech closed loop or hybrid scrubber systems with relatively low cost impact, with only minor changes to the existing scrubber system. The process could be performed with readily available alkali products such as NaOH and MgOH2, which are both already being used in many SOx scrubber processes,” the company said.

Langh Tech is also researching methods of extracting the captured CO2 from the process water and looking for ways to store and/or utilize the captured CO2 efficiently both onboard vessels and upon possible discharge to shore.

Langh Tech designs and manufactures SOx scrubber systems, water treatment systems for closed loop scrubbers and Ballast Water Management systems. The company is one of the Langh companies, which also include ship owning Langh Ship, steel carriage and bulk containers from Langh Cargo Solutions and Industrial and Ship Cleaning Services Hans Langh.

