'Large-scale' multi-million subsea job taking DOF vessel sextet to Africa

‘Large-scale’ multi-million subsea job taking DOF vessel sextet to Africa

March 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has tucked a new subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) assignment under its belt, which will enable it to work on an energy project off the coast of Africa.

While DOF did not reveal the exact value of the contract award for a SURF project in the Atlantic region with an undisclosed energy company, the firm did describe the deal as “very large,” excluding any variation works. This means the contract is worth between $100 million and $200 million.

Thanks to this assignment, the Norwegian player will install a floating production unit on behalf of the client and deliver its full suite of project management, engineering, logistical, and execution services to install flexible flowlines, risers, cables, and associated subsea structures.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, commented: “This contract further demonstrates the confidence energy companies have in DOF to fast-track, manage and execute large-scale marine operations for the installation of critical production infrastructure. We are delighted with this award and eagerly anticipate the opportunity to deliver on this project.”

This African project is expected to be executed across DOF’s offices in Aberdeen and Bergen, with preparations said to be already well underway. The offshore segment execution in Africa is planned for the second half of 2025. The job is anticipated to involve six of the firm’s vessels and over 450 vessel days.

This announcement follows on the heels of a disclosed contract award for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) installation project with an unnamed client in the Atlantic region, where DOF will handle project management, engineering, logistical services, and offshore execution.

The Norwegian firm has worked on similar jobs in Africa, such as the one with Altera Infrastructure for the installation of a cylindrical FPSO and a floating storage unit (FSO) at Eni’s oil and gas development in Côte d’Ivoire.

DOF is actively working on multiple projects, including the one it won in February 2025 for two subsea construction gigs in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

