Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy DOF picks up FPSO installation gig with mystery client

DOF picks up FPSO installation gig with mystery client

Project & Tenders
March 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has won a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) installation assignment with an undisclosed operator.

AH Skandi Skansen (for illustration purposes); Source: DOF Group

Thanks to a contract award for the FPSO installation project with an unnamed client in the Atlantic region, DOF will deliver project management, engineering, logistical services, and offshore execution.

While the company sees the contract value as significant, it did not confirm the exact amount, but it did explain that the deal’s worth is between $15 and $25 million.

The Norwegian shipowner will utilize two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels to carry out the installation duties. The execution of this project in Africa is slated for the second quarter of 2025.

DOF has worked on similar jobs in Africa, including the one with Altera Infrastructure for the installation of a cylindrical FPSO and a floating storage unit (FSO) at Eni’s oil and gas development offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

The Norwegian vessel owner is busy with work on many assignments, including the one it secured last month for two subsea construction projects in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles