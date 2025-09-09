Illustration; Source: McDermott
Back to overview
Home Subsea ‘Large’ subsea contract lands on McDermott’s desk for gas field expansion in Malaysia

‘Large’ subsea contract lands on McDermott’s desk for gas field expansion in Malaysia

Project & Tenders
September 9, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. offshore engineering and construction player McDermott has secured an offshore subsea contract with PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited (PTTEP) for a gas field expansion project offshore Malaysia.

McDermott is in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for a carbon steel pipeline, along with transportation and installation of key subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) components for the Block H gas field expansion project offshore Sabah, in East Malaysia, covering the Alum, Bemban and Permai deepwater fields.

The Block H development is operated by PTTEP on behalf of partners Petronas Carigali and PT Pertamina Malaysia Exploration Production.

The infrastructure is part of a broader system designed to support the delivery of additional feed gas to the Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Dua (PFLNG DUA) facility, which has been producing from Block H’s Rotan and Buluh fields since 2021.

The contract has been defined as large, meaning it is worth between $50 million and $250 million.

“This award reflects PTTEP’s continued trust in McDermott’s expertise to deliver complex subsea infrastructure,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. “The expansion of Block H represents a pivotal development in Malaysia’s energy landscape, and our work on this project further reinforces McDermott’s strategic presence, anchored by our Kuala Lumpur office – our hub for global deepwater project delivery.”

Engineering and project management will be led from McDermott’s Subsea and Floating Facilities team in Kuala Lumpur.

McDermott earlier this year completed offshore installation and commissioning activities for another project offshore East Malaysia for PTTEP, covering deepwater work at approximately 1,400 meters.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles