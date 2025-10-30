Back to overview
Home Subsea OneSubsea equipment to prolong life of two deepwater projects off Malaysia

OneSubsea equipment to prolong life of two deepwater projects off Malaysia

Exploration & Production
October 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

OneSubsea, a joint venture backed by SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, has secured two engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts by PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), Thailand’s national oil & gas player, for the expansion of two fields offshore Malaysia.

Source: SLB

Under the contracts defined as sizeable, SLB OneSubsea will deliver comprehensive subsea production systems (SPS) for the Alum, Bemban, and Permai deepwater gas fields located in Block H and the Kikeh field, Malaysia’s first deepwater oil project.

The scope covers horizontal subsea trees, umbilicals, control systems, and associated services.

The contracts are said to build on a 20-year collaboration between the two companies.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with PTTEP, which has seen the delivery of more than 50 systems over the past 20 years,” said Mads Hjelmeland, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SLB OneSubsea. “By leveraging our experience in complex deepwater environments and adopting a highly collaborative, early engagement process with our clients, we will help PTTEP unlock maximum value from these projects.”

McDermott is in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for a carbon steel pipeline, along with transportation and installation of key subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) components for the Block H gas field expansion project.

Located in water depths ranging between 1,100 and 1,300 meters, the Block H gas development began producing natural gas from the Rotan and Buluh fields in February 2021, while the Kikeh oil & gas field has been in production since 2007.

OE logo

Power Your Brand With Offshore Energy ⤵️

Take the spotlight and anchor your brand in the heart of the offshore world!

Join us for a bigger impact and amplify your presence at the core hub of the offshore energy community!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles